Watch Sky TV's best new shows for £1 a month with this unbelievable NOW deal

Running out of shows to watch? Don’t worry – Sky has come to the rescue. The satellite broadcaster’s streaming service NOW – formerly NOW TV has started to email select customers with an incredible offer. For those who have already had a NOW account, the video on-demand service will let you restart a subscription for £1 a month for two months. After the first two months, your subscription will revert to the standard £9.99 a month fee. NOW recently dropped the monthly cost of its Entertainment Membership, which bundles access to the biggest channels and boxsets from Sky TV. That includes some of the biggest US imports, like Mare Of Easttown, Friends: The Reunion, The Undoing, Little Big Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game Of Thrones, and Succession, to name a few. The Entertainment Membership bundles in some of the biggest children’s shows too.

If you’ve held a NOW account in the past, you can click here to re-activate your monthly membership and claim the offer. If you’re a newcomer to NOW, don’t worry – the company still has some great deals. At the moment, new customers can unlock the Entertainment Membership for £4.99 a month for two months. That means you’ll be able to watch two months of the best on-demand boxsets, live shows, and original programming from Sky TV at half the cost.

The latest batch of deals comes a few weeks after NOW permanently slashed the price of its Entertainment Membership. Previously £11.99 a month, NOW now charges less than a tenner a month for its live and on-demand content. NOW is available on a wide range of video game consoles, Smart TV brands, Fire TV, Apple TV and a number of other streaming set-top boxes. Unlike a lengthy Sky Q contract, NOW can be cancelled at any time. You can also switch from the Entertainment Membership to its other content bundles, which offer access to Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, and HayU, which specialises in reality telly.

The contract-free streaming service rebranded from NOW TV to NOW earlier this year. It also changed the name of its bundle of channels from Passes to Memberships, presumably to fit alongside the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and other streaming platforms, which predominantly refer to their price plans as “memberships”. NOW has offered contract-free broadband for a long time, so it makes a certain amount of sense that it would want to drop the “TV” moniker. Confusingly though, the official website remains nowtv.com …now.com is nothing to do with the Sky-owned platform. Oops!



