Aldi announces new ban coming into place in all stores by end of year

Additionally, Sainsbury’s said earlier this year in January that it was testing a more sustainable plastic as an alternative for the oil-based plastic sealing on its teabags.

Last year, Aldi pledged to halve the volume of plastic packaging it used by 2025.

If the supermarket reaches its target, it will see 74,000 tonnes of plastic removed from products over the next four years.

Aldi said this week that it was also on track to make all its own label packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by the end of 2022.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More