Arthritis: Five of the most powerful spices to reduce pain and cartilage damage

“I think people are often surprised at what a great anti-inflammatory source spices can be,” said dietitian Kim Larson. “But the more anti-inflammatory spices you eat, the more you are tamping down on chronic inflammation.” One condition notorious for inflammation is rheumatoid arthritis , which usually affects the hands, feet, and wrists. The autoimmune disease is brought on when the immune system attacks the cells within the joints.

These antioxidant ingredients “help inhibit cell damage caused by free radicals”, the Arthritis Foundation stated.

However, only using cinnamon to combat an arthritis flare-up is unlikely to work.

This is because cinnamon needs to be consumed in conjunction with other spices to “offer a cumulative anti-inflammatory effect”.

Another spice to infiltrate into your daily cooking is cayenne – a type of hot chilli pepper.