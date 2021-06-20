Cult-favorite Aggie chicken finger restaurant reveals open date for first Houston location

KATY, Texas — Former students from across the Houston area will soon be trekking to Katy. The region’s first Layne Chicken Tenders will open there on Saturday, June 26.

Located in a former PDQ at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., the restaurant will serve Layne’s tightly focused menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, Texas toast, fries, potato salad, and milkshakes. All of its self-described “Soon to be Famous” chicken fingers are cut by hand, marinated, and breaded on-site.

Diners have the options of four sauces for dipping: Layne’s Secret Sauce, described as “the perfect blend of tangy, spicy, zesty, and peppery flavors;” buttermilk ranch; barbecue; and honey mustard. While the Raising Cane’s comparisons are inevitable, the restaurant has been a cult favorite since it opened in College Station in 1994.

