Man Utd have Jadon Sancho agreement with Dortmund as £81.5m transfer nears completion

Manchester United have agreed to pay Borussia Dortmund most of their £81.5million asking price for Jadon Sancho up front, according to reports. The England international is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main aim for the summer transfer window. And a blockbuster move to Old Trafford now seems close to completion.

Manchester United have admired Sancho for a number of years.

The club first tried to sign the England international from Manchester City in 2017, only to miss out to Borussia Dortmund instead.

And, since then, it’s been a similar story.

United thought they could get Sancho two years ago but, after failing to finish in the Premier League top four, swooped for Daniel James instead.

And they also missed out 12 months ago, walking away from a deal after Borussia Dortmund’s massive £108m price tag put them off.

Now, United are hoping to succeed when it comes to Sancho.

THINK YOU KNOW SPORT? Test your sporting knowledge with our tricky quiz