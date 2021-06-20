McConaughey fires up Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium before home opener kickoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Donning a verde suit and djembe, Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey got Austin FC fans fired up before kickoff for the team’s first home match at Q2 Stadium.

McConaughey led the sold-out stadium in chanting “Verde! Listos!” while standing on the pitch in front of the stands.

The actor and University of Texas professor is a minority owner for the franchise.

McConaughey previously told KXAN he understands that building Austin FC into a winning team and legacy will take time, describing it as a “100-year war.”

The chant he led fans in Saturday night is one of many that can be heard recited at games. Die-hard supporter groups of the team have compiled an easy-to-use list and lyric videos of all the chants, so you can learn them too.

The national anthem was performed on the guitar by singer-songwriter Aaron Stephens, who was raised in Texas. He’ll take the stage at Austin City Limits in October for weekend one.

Kickoff for Austin FC versus the San Jose Earthquakes took place at 8 p.m. Learn how you can watch the rest of the game on The CW Austin.

