Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen, 46, puts on jaw-dropping display in plunging mini dress

The star received plenty of praise from her followers for her figure, as many asked how she keeps in shape after nine children.

One wrote: “I appreciate your work so hard physically and long hours as well as being a wife and mother but how do you keep that amazing figure having had 9 children?”

Another commented: “Jeez, you look fabulous. Obviously, 9 kids and hard work really pays off.”

Amanda embraced rural life after reading a book about farming and the great outdoors, and she set her heart on becoming a shepherdess.

She met Clive when she was 21 and he was 20 years older, but they have been together ever since.

They now have a huge family, with Raven, 18, Reuben, 15, Miles, 13, Edith, 10, Violet, eight, Sidney, seven, Anna, six, Clemmy, five, and Nancy, two.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

