Queen Elizabeth wears mint coat & diamond brooch for first appearance at Royal Ascot 2021

Queen Elizabeth II stood out wearing a mint coat over a floral dress. She was seen arriving at the races on the last day of the event, which took place today.
It appeared to be in the same shade with black and pink flowers across it.
She recycled her favourite black leather shoes which have a gold chain across the front.
The footwear is by Anello & Davide of Kensington and cost around £1,000.
The royal also wore a pair of white gloves.
The monarch chose to wear the Palm Leaf Brooch that previously belonged to the Queen Mother.
It was commissioned for the Queen Mother in 1938 and she wore it regularly.
Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have inherited it when her mother passed away in 2002.
She has since worn the design, by Cartier, to many events.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments