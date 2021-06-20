Queen Elizabeth wears mint coat & diamond brooch for first appearance at Royal Ascot 2021

Queen Elizabeth II stood out wearing a mint coat over a floral dress. She was seen arriving at the races on the last day of the event, which took place today.

It appeared to be in the same shade with black and pink flowers across it.

She recycled her favourite black leather shoes which have a gold chain across the front.

The footwear is by Anello & Davide of Kensington and cost around £1,000.

The royal also wore a pair of white gloves.