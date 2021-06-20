Last week, Secure Trust Bank launched a new notice account for new and existing customers, alongside its existing range, providing savers with a choice of products at “competitive rates” to meet savings goals.

Secure Trust Bank detailed a 120 day Notice Account Day 0.75 percent is now available immediately.

Additionally, it noted other notice accounts in the range include the 45 Day Notice Account at 0.50 percent.

It warned however that it “Aims to offer savers products that are competitive within the marketplace at launch.

READ MORE: Savings deals ‘finally see stabilisation’ as interest rates rise