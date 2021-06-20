Thyroid cancer: The lesser-known warning sign of your risk found in the ear

Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer affecting the thyroid gland which is a small gland at the base of the neck producing hormones. Women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men. Having this sensation in your ear could indicate your risk of the disease.
It’s not usually clear what causes thyroid cells to grow uncontrollably but there are a number of things that can increase your risk.
It is important to note that having any of the risk factors doesn’t mean that you will definitely develop cancer.
According to Cancer Research UK, some non-cancerous (benign) conditions of the thyroid increase your risk of thyroid cancer.
These include:
Nodules (adenomas)
An enlarged thyroid (goitre)
Inflammation of the thyroid (thyroiditis).
“Thyroid cancer is more common in people who had radiotherapy treatment, particularly in people treated with radiotherapy when they were children,” warns Cancer Research UK.
See a GP if you have symptoms of thyroid cancer, warns the NHS.
The national health body added: “The symptoms may be caused by less serious conditions, such as an enlarged thyroid, so it’s important to get them checked.
“A GP will examine your neck and can organise a blood test to check how well your thyroid is working.
“If they think you could have cancer or they’re not sure what’s causing your symptoms, you’ll be referred to a hospital specialist for more tests.”
