Video: The 21 Best NES Games Of All Time, As Rated By The Nintendo Life Community

Back in the ’80s, Nintendo released the NES. It saw the rise of a generation of gamers – shifting millions of units worldwide and kickstarting the careers of many video game icons.

If you’ve ever wanted to know what the best games are on this system, you’ve come to the right place. Our American-based video producer Zion Grassl has put together a list of the top titles based on a list curated by readers here on Nintendo Life.

The video features these games in no particular order, and if you aren’t entirely happy with what’s on display – you can have your own say. Of course, the video above is “forever” in Zion’s words, but you could potentially change the course of future videos – like the “best games list” for the Game Boy Color.

What do you think of all the NES games featured in the above video? Tell us down below.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News