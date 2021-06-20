WARNING: These Amazon Prime Day scams will cost you, here's how to avoid them

Prime Day gets underway tomorrow morning, with Amazon slashing prices across thousands of popular products, from its Amazon Echo smart speakers to Kindles, garden furniture to clothes, and much more. This two-day sales bonanza is a great time for anyone with a Prime account to grab a bargain but it also comes with a warning. Security experts have issued a word of caution to all customers. You should be on high alert for scams that could leave accounts and bank details exposed to cyber thieves, they’ve warned.

It’s no secret that Amazon users are often targeted by scammers with criminals using a number of techniques aimed at accessing personal data. These attacks range from phishing emails and texts to actual phone calls that claim to be from the online retailer.

As Amazon explains on its website, “Fraudsters are experts at impersonating businesses, using email, call or text messages in an attempt to obtain your sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords, one-time passcodes, access to your device and credit card or bank details.”

Amazon scams aren’t anything new but with millions of us expected to go shopping on Prime Day, there could be an explosion in attacks.

