Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War double XP warning and levelling up guide for Season 4

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s double XP event is coming to an end.

The double XP event launched alongside the beginning of Call of Duty Season 4.

Unfortunately, the short-term event is already coming to an end, so you’d better act now if you want to earn some bonus XP.

The Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War double XP promotion ends at 6pm BST on June 21.

“There’s little time to waste with Double XP AND Double Weapon XP live now in both games until June 21 and the Ground Fall Event active during Season Four’s first week.”

To help fans get the most out of the event and to level up quickly, Activision has released a guide for levelling up.

The key point is to play as often as possible, and to complete the new challenges when they become available.

“If you’re just joining us with this edition of the Prestige Primer, then welcome to our seasonal shared journey toward Prestige Master (Level 200) and Tier 100 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

“Our best shot of getting there every season is to play often, make use of Double XP when available, and complete challenges and events whenever possible.