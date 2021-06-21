Chelsea star Billy Gilmour out of Scotland vs Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Scotland’s crunch Euro 2020 match with Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Gilmour starred in Scotland’s 0-0 draw with England on Friday but will now miss their final Group D fixture at Hampden Park.

A statement from the Scottish FA said: “The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19. “Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.” Gilmour made his first start for his country at Wembley on Friday, putting in a composed performance at the base of Scotland’s midfield. The youngster was widely praised for his efforts as Steve Clarke’s side battled for a point which made Tuesday’s final Group D fixture hugely important. JUST IN: Raheem Sterling drops Man City transfer exit hint amid Arsenal links

After two fixtures, both Scotland and Croatia have one point, meaning both can still qualify for the last 16 with a win in Glasgow. Any concerns that England’s players could have been infected by the Chelsea midfielder have been allayed by a statement from the Football Association on Monday morning. A FA’s statement read: “All 26 England players and the wider support team returned negative results after the latest round of Uefa PCR testing on Sunday – and we continue to follow the appropriate Covid-19 protocols. “The full squad will train at Spurs Lodge this morning. We remain in contact with Public Health England and continue to prepare for tomorrow night’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.”

“He’s not quite physical or really strong. But his personality allowed him to get on the ball and make the game from the back. “His team-mates aren’t scared to give him the ball because they know how good he is on the ball. “I think he has a really good future ahead of him.” Clarke is due to face the media on Monday evening, where he will confirm Scotland’s plans for the Croatia game.

