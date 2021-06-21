GB News viewing figures: How 'anti-woke' channel ratings compare as it takes on Sky & BBC

Since GB News’ opening night, things haven’t gotten much better in terms of the technical side of things.

The news channel has faced a variety of technical blunders, advertisers pulling their campaigns, and an embarrassing on-air prank.

Further revelation shows GB News has sparked a flood of Ofcom complaints, with hundreds contacting the broadcasting watchdog over Dan Wootton’s show.

The former The Sun showbiz journalist began his show on Sunday evening with a monologue over the then-rumoured delay to England’s delaying of lockdown easing.

Ofcom is said to have received 373 complaints after Mr Wootton said: “It’s increasingly clear now that there is a move among some pubic health officials and politicians to create an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China.”

