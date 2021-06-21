How to lose visceral fat: Two drinks to completely avoid if you want to shrink that belly

A waistline bigger than 94cm (37 inches) typically represents a harmful amount of internal fat that is now bulging outwards. To shed the belly fat , it’s important to look at your diet. Dietician Maya Aboukhater put it bluntly: “If you want to reduce your belly fat, you’ll need to burn more calories (energy) than you consume.” Aboukhater suggests cutting out two types of drinks: sport drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages.

The best drink to consume when you’re trying to lose belly fat is water.

As a dietician, Aboukhater also emphasised the importance of what you feed your body (as well as what you choose to hydrate it with).

“Make sure you eat a balanced diet,” she said. “Try to eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables each day.”

She does recommend choosing reduced-fat dairy, and eating more beans, pulses, fish and eggs.