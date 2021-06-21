'It was good fun' A Place In The Sun host Danni Menzies on relationship with army hero ex

Danni Menzies , 33, met her army hero ex-boyfriend on a blind date in London last June. The A Place In The Sun presenter’s former flame was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross after he was shot in the throat during a horrific Taliban shoot-out.

Despite this, the soldier continued fighting in Afghanistan in 2013 and helped to save colleagues in Operation Herrick.

The presenter told the Sunday Post at the time: “Two of our best friends are dating each other so they set us up.

“He came out of the Army about five years ago and started a company doing outside broadcasting, rigging live events for TV.

“When I first saw him I thought he was attractive. He is a tall, strapping lad, but he was quite nervous and I like people who are confident, so I wasn’t sure.

