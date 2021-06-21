'It was good fun' A Place In The Sun host Danni Menzies on relationship with army hero ex

Danni Menzies, 33, met her army hero ex-boyfriend on a blind date in London last June. The A Place In The Sun presenter’s former flame was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross after he was shot in the throat during a horrific Taliban shoot-out.
Despite this, the soldier continued fighting in Afghanistan in 2013 and helped to save colleagues in Operation Herrick.
The presenter told the Sunday Post at the time: “Two of our best friends are dating each other so they set us up.
“He came out of the Army about five years ago and started a company doing outside broadcasting, rigging live events for TV.
“When I first saw him I thought he was attractive. He is a tall, strapping lad, but he was quite nervous and I like people who are confident, so I wasn’t sure.
READ MORE: Ben Fogle ‘confused’ as wife sends pregnancy scan while he’s away
Danni wrote on her Instagram: “Homeward bound! What an absolute treat it was to film in the gorgeous Greek islands with such great people. So lucky at this time, I know!!!
“@aplaceinthesunofficial has been more popular than ever over the last year so hopefully enduring my sunny social posts will be worth it when you see the new series.”
“Also thanks for all the feedback on things to try to help with the pigmentation and the lovely responses on keeping it natural.
“Going to do my best to keep it up,” she added.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments