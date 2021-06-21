James Jordan details 'really horrific time' during first Father's Day without dad

James Jordan, 43, admitted he’s suffered with anxiety attacks since his dad Allan, died in March earlier this year. He passed away after a battle with a brain tumour at the age of 67 and the former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted his first Father’s Day this year without his father by his side was like a “double whammy”, as he also celebrated his first as a father himself.

In a new interview, the dancer admitted he had no idea how hard grief would hit him while he found himself in limbo with the birth of his and wife Ola Jordan’s baby daughter Ella.

“Obviously we had Ella and that was a massive thing for us,” he began, “For anyone, to have your first child is a big deal.

“But within two weeks of her being born we went into lockdown, and at the same time, my dad got diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“It has been a really horrific time as there were mixed emotions.”

