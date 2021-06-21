Quantcast
Nintendo's Digital Deals Sale Is Now Live, Up To 75% Off Hundreds Of Switch Games

Nintendo Digital Deals

Update: Here’s a friendly reminder that Nintendo’s huge Digital Deals sale is ending later today in North America; the sale will remain live in Europe up until 27th June.

Full details below.

Original Article (Wed 16th Jun, 2021 12:30 BST): Nintendo has kicked off a mighty Digital Deals sale on the Switch eShop across Europe and North America, discounting plenty of its own major releases in the process.

The sales are slightly different across each region (Europe’s boasting discounts of up to 75% off, while North America only has up to 50% off), so we’d urge you to visit the eShop in your region to see all the deals for yourself.

Having said that, we’ve rounded up some of the sale’s highlights for you below. These deals are part of the North American sale; a full list of EU deals can be found here.

GameDiscount
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild$ 41.99, was $ 59.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses$ 41.99, was $ 59.99
Paper Mario: The Origami King$ 41.99, was $ 59.99
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition$ 41.99, was $ 59.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle$ 9.99, was $ 59.99
Hades$ 17.49, was $ 24.99
DOOM Eternal$ 29.99, was $ 59.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition$ 35.99, was $ 59.99
Just Dance 2021$ 19.99, was $ 49.99
Overwatch: Legendary Edition$ 19.99, was $ 39.99
Pikmin 3 Deluxe$ 41.99, was $ 59.99
Octopath Traveler$ 41.99, was $ 59.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising$ 29.99, was $ 59.99
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise$ 24.99, was $ 49.99
Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition$ 27.99, was $ 39.99
NBA 2K21$ 4.79, was $ 59.99
Borderlands Legendary Collection$ 19.99, was $ 49.99
Part Time UFO$ 6.29, was $ 8.99
Among Us$ 3.50, was $ 5.00
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim$ 29.99, was $ 59.99
Cuphead$ 14.99, was $ 19.99
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus$ 29.99, was $ 59.99
Dead Cells$ 14.99, was $ 24.99
Mortal Kombat 11$ 14.99, was $ 49.99
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time$ 29.99, was $ 39.99
Okami HD$ 9.99, was $ 19.99

The deals listed above will remain live on the eShop up until 11:59pm PT on 21st June; Europe’s sale ends a little later on 27th June.

Anything taking your fancy? Have you found any other deals on the eShop that you’d recommend? Fire away in the comments.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

