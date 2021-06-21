Prime Day DEAL: iPhone 12 prices slashed to a new low in epic Amazon sale event

If you’ve been waiting for a bargain then today is the day to go shopping. Amazon has just unleashed its Prime Day sale event and there are some mega deals to be grabbed across a range of products. Although you’ll find money off Echo smart speakers and Fire TVs, one deal that’s grabbed our attention is on the new iPhone 12.

It’s pretty rare to see Apple devices cut in price but Amazon has done just that with customers able to pop this premium device in their shopping basket for under £570. That’s a whopping 19 percent off the usual price.

Deals include the 64GB iPhone 12 mini for £569 of the 128GB iPhone 12 for £709.

All colours are available including the new Purple model which was only launched a few months ago.

Here are some of the best iPhone 12 deals from Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB • NOW ££569 – SAVING £130

SEE THE DEAL HERE

iPhone 12 mini 128GB • NOW £619 – SAVING £130

SEE THE DEAL HERE

iPhone 12 64GB • NOW £709.99 – SAVING £90

SEE THE DEAL HERE

iPhone 12 128GB • NOW £739 – SAVING £110

SEE THE DEAL HERE