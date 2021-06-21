Prime Day DEAL: iPhone 12 prices slashed to a new low in epic Amazon sale event

If you’ve been waiting for a bargain then today is the day to go shopping. Amazon has just unleashed its Prime Day sale event and there are some mega deals to be grabbed across a range of products. Although you’ll find money off Echo smart speakers and Fire TVs, one deal that’s grabbed our attention is on the new iPhone 12.
It’s pretty rare to see Apple devices cut in price but Amazon has done just that with customers able to pop this premium device in their shopping basket for under £570. That’s a whopping 19 percent off the usual price.
Deals include the 64GB iPhone 12 mini for £569 of the 128GB iPhone 12 for £709.
All colours are available including the new Purple model which was only launched a few months ago.
Here are some of the best iPhone 12 deals from Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
iPhone 12 mini 64GB • NOW ££569 – SAVING £130
iPhone 12 mini 128GB • NOW £619 – SAVING £130
iPhone 12 64GB • NOW £709.99 – SAVING £90
iPhone 12 128GB • NOW £739 – SAVING £110
As a quick reminder, the new iPhone 12 now features a much-improved OLED screen, faster processor and access to the latest 5G data speeds which allow owners to access the web at speeds of over 300Mbps when away from fixed-line broadband. It also features new MagSafe wireless charging technology which makes it easier and more efficient to refill the battery without wires.
As well as cutting iPhone prices, Prime Day is also seeing Apple Watch costs dropped.
That means you can now strap one of these tech timepieces to your wrist for as little as £169.
Of course, to get these deals you’ll need to be a Prime member but Express.co.uk has an easy way of getting the discounts without paying Amazon for the subscription service. Find out more details here.
Prime Day runs until 23.59pm on 22nd June, with Amazon promising a whopping 2 million deals will be available globally.
The online retailer is also boasting that Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event’s 7-year history including featured lightning deals running from 08.00am on 21st June, which offer price cuts on top-tier brands, categories, and products.
“This Prime Day, we’re offering Prime members millions of deals from great brands which we know our customers love. We’re also continuing our support for the small businesses selling on Amazon by running our ‘spend £10 get £10 offer’, which will help thousands of smaller companies in the run up to Prime Day,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager.
“As a Prime Day first, we’re also delighted to be increasing our donations to charity when customers shop through AmazonSmile, so there is plenty for everyone this year.”
