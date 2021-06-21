Prime Day trick: Get the best deals today without paying Amazon for Prime

One of Amazon’s biggest shopping events of the year has just got underway with the Prime Day sale starting today. There are now hundreds of deals across a whole range of products including money off fashion, tech, toys, home, beauty, and more. Amazon has even slashed the price of the iPhone 12 to a new low with things now starting from under £570.
Of course, there are also massive savings on Amazon’s own-brand products including hefty 50 percent discounts on the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show that features a screen.
In fact, you can now pop one of the Alexa-powered devices in your shopping basket for as little as £19.99. That’s clearly a solid saving but there is one big catch. To get the deals you need to be a Prime member.
This monthly subscription plan costs you £7.99 per month – that’s over £70 a year coming out of your bank account. It’s not cheap and you might be wondering if it’s really worth paying the price just to grab a discounted Echo smart speaker on Prime Day.
Luckily there is a way to grab these bargains without paying for this monthly subscription plan. That’s because Amazon offers all new customers the chance to try Prime free for 30 days. All you have to do is make sure that you set a reminder to cancel after that trial period so you don’t get charged.
Of course, if you do carry on paying £7.99 a month you’ll get faster delivery and access to Prime Video which features free movies to watch and a bunch of boxsets to binge on.
Prime Day runs until 23.59pm on 22nd June, with Amazon promising a whopping 2 million deals will be available globally.
The online retailer is also boasting that Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event’s 7-year history including featured lightning deals running from 08.00am on 21st June, which offer price cuts on top-tier brands, categories, and products.
Speaking about the Prime Day deals John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager, said: “This Prime Day, we’re offering Prime members millions of deals from great brands which we know our customers love. We’re also continuing our support for the small businesses selling on Amazon by running our ‘spend £10 get £10 offer’, which will help thousands of smaller companies in the run up to Prime Day,” said
“As a Prime Day first, we’re also delighted to be increasing our donations to charity when customers shop through AmazonSmile, so there is plenty for everyone this year.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
0 Comments