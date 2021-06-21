Prince William's body language 'confident and surprisingly sexy' in new birthday snap

Members of the Royal Family usually celebrate birthdays by sharing new pictures with the public. Today, a picture was released of Prince William as he turns 39-years-old.

Royal fans were quick to wish him a happy birthday and the post garnered hundreds of comments. Speaking to Express.co.uk, body language expert Judi James also weighed in on the snap. Kate Middleton is known for having a love of photography and many family pictures the Cambridges release are taken by the Duchess. Although the picture was not credited, it appeared to be taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. DON’T MISS

Even if it was not snapped by the future Queen Consort, it is likely she had some say in choosing the picture that was published. The choice of photo could have been a “statement of love” from Kate to her husband today, Judi explained. She commented: “This stunning photo looks like a statement of love from Kate as it presents William looking handsome, quietly confident. “And, with that glimpse of chest hair visible in the open neck of the shirt, surprisingly sexy.”

The expert concluded: “William’s smile involves rounded cheeks but also some puckering of the muscles of the top lip to suggest an air of modest happiness. “His eyes look away from the camera to make this a less personal pose but the warmth of the eye expression hints at contentment and confidence.” Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts wished Prince William a happy Father’s Day. The royal line of succession – who outranks who? The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne. It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler. Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child. Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock. The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last. Prince Charles, 72, is currently first-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 39, his oldest son. Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 36. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

