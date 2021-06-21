PS5 Stock: Earliest Amazon UK and GAME PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed

The latest predictions and reports have been shared regarding when the next PS5 Stock drops will happen in the UK.

And based on the latest news, gamers won’t be waiting long to try again at buying a next-gen console.

From what has been shared so far, Amazon UK, GAME and ASDA will be the next retailers to offer restocks this week.

We only have a series of dates right now, but this could be whittled down and become much clearer as we get closer to the right date.

And for those wondering, June 21 is the earliest date we could see PS5 stock appear online again.

The Amazon UK PS5 restock is expected to happen between June 21 and June 24, but it’s unclear how Amazon Prime Day might affect things.

Meanwhile, the ASDA PS5 stock update is expected to happen between June 21 and June 24, alongside UK retailer GAME.