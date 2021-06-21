PS5 Stock: Earliest Amazon UK and GAME PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed

The latest predictions and reports have been shared regarding when the next PS5 Stock drops will happen in the UK.
And based on the latest news, gamers won’t be waiting long to try again at buying a next-gen console.
From what has been shared so far, Amazon UK, GAME and ASDA will be the next retailers to offer restocks this week.
We only have a series of dates right now, but this could be whittled down and become much clearer as we get closer to the right date.
And for those wondering, June 21 is the earliest date we could see PS5 stock appear online again.
The Amazon UK PS5 restock is expected to happen between June 21 and June 24, but it’s unclear how Amazon Prime Day might affect things.
Meanwhile, the ASDA PS5 stock update is expected to happen between June 21 and June 24, alongside UK retailer GAME.
While most of these restocks will be happening online, this week’s GAME event will reportedly be available in-store.
A message from PS5 Instant on Twitter reads: “AME to allow in-store #PS5 purchases tomorrow (Monday 21st June) nationwide with collection available to pick up Friday 25th June.
“We recommend popping into your local store early in the morning as there could be long queues. Please treat all staff with respect.”
Here is what we know so far about each stock drop and what we expect to happen this week:
GAME will reportedly be making it possible to pre-order next-gen consoles on June 21, and all purchases will need to be done in person.
This means that an online PS5 stock update is not expected to happen over the coming days at the same time.
It’s unclear how much PlayStation stock will be available or how long it will be available to buy.
Queues are expected in the morning, and all customers will need to adhere to all store policies.
Amazon UK has been linked to a PS5 restock between June 21 and June 24 and could include thousands of consoles to buy.
Having had other units delayed several times last week, gamers will need to keep an eye on the latest social media chatter to keep an eye on what’s happening next.
If something does happen, Gamers are being warned that the new PlayStation 5 consoles will be sold during the morning, between 8am, and 10am BST.
The Amazon UK site usually runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning.
Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out.
The Amazon UK stock drop expected for this week will reportedly include Ratchet and Clank bundles, meaning they will cost more and include the new PS5 game.
Other retailers that have been linked to PS5 stock drops before the end of June include the following:
- Amazon UK – June 21-24 (8-10am)
- ASDA – June 21-24 (8-11am)
- Scan – June 24
- Smyths Toys – June 24-26
- Very: June 21-23
- Tesco PS5 Stock drop before the end of the month.
