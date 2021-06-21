Shark cordless vaccum cleaner discounted by 50 percent off for Prime Day – one day only

Cordless in design, it’s easy to use around the house or flat and has 40 minutes of run time, giving customers plenty of time to clean the house.

From carpets to hard surfaces, the vacuum cleaner is designed with a DuoClean floorhead, which means that customers can also use it on sofas, window blinds and more.

It’s also got Anti Hair Wrap technology, which actively removes hair from surfaces while in use.

But be quick, this is a lightning offer from Prime Day and only available from now until Monday 21 June 2021, 23:59PM.