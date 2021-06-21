Shark cordless vaccum cleaner discounted by 50 percent off for Prime Day – one day only

Cordless in design, it’s easy to use around the house or flat and has 40 minutes of run time, giving customers plenty of time to clean the house.
From carpets to hard surfaces, the vacuum cleaner is designed with a DuoClean floorhead, which means that customers can also use it on sofas, window blinds and more.
It’s also got Anti Hair Wrap technology, which actively removes hair from surfaces while in use.
But be quick, this is a lightning offer from Prime Day and only available from now until Monday 21 June 2021, 23:59PM.
It’s now available for £199 – shop it here.
The discount saves customers a whopping £200 off its original price.
To get the discount, customers need to be Prime members.
This is one of Amazon’s biggest Prime Day discounts and it’s sure to sell out.
The Lithium ION battery pack can be recharged on or off the vacuum at any plug socket for extra convenience.
There is also a boost mode which gives customers extra power so they can clean in a flash.
Make your home sparkling clean and get this lightning deal on Prime Day.
