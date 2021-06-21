US Open leaderboard: Final round score as Jon Rahm wins first major of his career

Rahm said: “I’m a big believer in karma and after what happened a couple of weeks ago, I stayed really positive knowing that big things were coming.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be but I knew we were coming to a special place, I got my breakthrough win here and it’s a very special place for my family.

“The fact my parents were able to come, I got out of Covid protocol early, I just felt like the starts were aligning. I knew my best golf was to come and I have a hard time explaining what just happened because I can’t believe I made the last two putts and I’m the first Spanish player to win the US Open.

“This is definitely for Seve – I know he tried a lot, I know he wanted to win this one most of all.”

