Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

When can we go on holiday again? Boris Johnson delivers crushing blow to green list hopes

94views
94
14 shares, 94 points
When can we go on holiday again? Boris Johnson delivers crushing blow to green list hopes

On a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, he appeared to suggest incoming “hassle” for prospective travellers.

He said Brits would have to navigate a “difficult year for travel”.

Mr Johnson added “delays” may emerge as the Government focuses on keeping “the country safe” and preventing “the virus coming back in”.

Although local restrictions could soon change, Brits face additional barriers when from other countries.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in