Yang and Garcia Team Up Again on Last Day of Early Voting in N.Y.C.

A competitive and grueling mayor’s race does not take Father’s Day off.
Just look to Scott M. Stringer, who turned campaigning into a family affair on Sunday afternoon, when he, his wife and two sons canvassed on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mr. Stringer, the city comptroller, said.
It was not Mr. Stringer’s first time getting out the vote on Father’s Day. He has been an elected official in some capacity in New York since 1993.
That experience has been a major theme in his campaign for mayor. Mr. Stringer has hoped that his extensive political career would appeal to voters looking for know-how, while his shift toward progressive politics would attract left-leaning Democrats.
But Mr. Stringer’s campaign faltered after two women accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations dating from decades ago.
Mr. Stringer has denied the allegations and suggested that both were politically motivated. But a number of progressive groups and lawmakers who had endorsed him moved their support to other candidates, particularly Maya Wiley, who has sought to establish herself as the left’s best chance at the mayor’s office.
Still, as Mr. Stringer stopped to talk to voters, many of whom greeted him enthusiastically, he sounded optimistic about his path to victory on Tuesday.
“As you can see on the streets, the reaction is great,” he said. “It’s a different view than the pundits may have. I’ve been in these elections before, and I’ve never been, you know, the pundit candidate. But we end up pulling these elections off, and I’m hopeful.”
While he acknowledged that his message and Ms. Wiley’s had become very similar in recent weeks, he still believed that his time in politics made him well-suited to lead.
As he spoke and posed for photos with voters, his children — Max, 9, and Miles, 7 — were able to take part in the campaigning. Both sons, wearing blue “Team Stringer” shirts,” were enthusiastically handing out Mr. Stringer’s pamphlets to voters. (Their success rate at stopping neighborhood residents was higher than their parents. Childlike cuteness has its advantages with voters.)
At one point, a neighborhood resident asked Mr. Stringer for a photo.
“That’ll cost you a first-place vote,” Mr. Stringer joked afterward.
“Deal,” the man responded, shaking Mr. Stringer’s hand.
Maya Wiley took the stage in Chinatown, Scott M. Stringer sought some shade in the Lower East Side and Andrew Yang posed for photos in Forest Hills alongside Elizabeth Crowley, who is running for Queens borough president.
The scene in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon was a far cry from that of November, when lines stretched blocks as more than 1.1 million people cast early ballots in the presidential election.
Instead, voters were able to walk right into polling sites only to emerge minutes later.
Wait-time maps showed delays of less than 20 minutes across the city, which could be a sign of disinterest from New Yorkers who opted to spend their summer Sunday blowing off steam in a mostly reopened city with temperatures forecast to hit almost 90 degrees.
A few masked New Yorkers trickled down the escalators at Hudson Yards, wearing “I Voted Early” stickers as a handful of canvassers lined the sidewalks. The employees of nearby restaurants said the last couple of days of early voting had been quiet, though occasionally they fielded questions from New Yorkers asking where to go.
Katie Knoll was one of the voters who turned up on Sunday. “Hopefully by voting early I can relieve some of the pressure on” Tuesday, Ms. Knoll, 26, said. Sustainability and the environment are among the issues most important to her, she explained. No candidate stood out to her as a front-runner.
Rene Moya said he noticed signs for early voting at Hudson Yards yesterday while out grocery shopping and was lured by the convenience of it — he lives close by. Mr. Moya, who works as a project manager, said quality of life issues, including crime, were priorities for him. While he was cycling yesterday, someone blocked a bike lane and tried throwing punches at him, he said.
Mr. Moya, 49, voted for Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley as his top two candidates. Ms. Garcia “is going to know what she is doing,” he said, and Ms. Wiley impressed him after her performance in the second debate.
Men have had their time in charge, he added, and it was time for a woman to take the reins.
Eric Adams, the front-runner in Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary, is raising questions about the electoral process as his campaign faces growing efforts from opponents to slow his momentum.
Already a critic of ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to choose five candidates in their order of preference, Mr. Adams is now taking aim at the city’s plans to start releasing partial and unofficial vote totals on Tuesday.
The Board of Elections should only release the results when they have the final tally, he said — though that tally might not be available for weeks. Otherwise, he said, voters might worry there’s “hanky panky” going on.
“We should hold all the numbers until we have the final number,” Mr. Adams said at a Brooklyn church on Sunday.
His criticisms of the Board of Election’s plans began at least last year when he supported an unsuccessful lawsuit by Black lawmakers to stop ranked-choice voting.
Throughout the campaign, Mr. Adams has declined to say who he would rank second on his ballot, which led to criticism from a leading rival, Andrew Yang, that Mr. Adams did not support ranked-choice voting.
The Board of Elections will release an unofficial tally on primary night. If no candidate gets the 50 percent plus one vote required for victory, the ranked-choice voting tabulation process will begin.
On June 29, the board will run the ranked-choice voting software for the first time and post the results. That total will not include absentee and affidavit ballots. On July 6, the board will run the ranking software again, this time with absentee and affidavit ballots.
As the absentee and affidavit ballots continue to be counted, the board will continue to post updated results. Final results could come by the week of July 12.
Board officials said posting the results as they receive them is the best way to ensure transparency. Though Mr. Adams disagrees with that idea, he said he would not fight them.
“These are the rules. We have to play by the rules,” he said. “We are going to tell our supporters and voters let’s remain patient.”
Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang appeared together in Chinatown on Sunday ahead of a get-out-the-vote rally focused on attacks against people of Asian descent, the second display of unity between the two Democratic mayoral candidates in as many days.
Ms. Garcia, a former sanitation commissioner, and Mr. Yang, a former presidential candidate, met with a hug and a handshake at Kim Lau Square before walking together to the nearby rally.
Mr. Yang said at a news conference before their meeting that he had long admired Ms. Garcia and that his supporters should include her on their ranked-choice ballots. He said he expected to campaign with Ms. Garcia again before Tuesday’s primary.
“New Yorkers know we need to come together,” Mr. Yang said.
That two of the leading candidates would appear together days before the vote underscored how ranked-choice voting has complicated the mayor’s race. It also showed how rival candidates can ban together in a ranked-choice election to stem the momentum of a frontrunner — in this case, Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president.
“Andrew Yang No. 1 and Kathryn Garcia No. 2. That’s the way I want your ballots to look,” Mr. Yang said at the rally.
But the message has not been equal from both candidates. Ms. Garcia has stopped short of explicitly asking her supporters to rank Mr. Yang — a position she reiterated on Sunday before meeting him in Chinatown.
“I want his No. 2’s,” she told a voter before the rally, emphasizing she had not endorsed Mr. Yang. Later, during the rally, Ms. Garcia said voters should fill in all five choices offered on their ballots, and that people could have a “No. 1 and a No. 2.”
For his part, Mr. Yang was repeatedly pressed at the news conference about Ms. Garcia’s comments — and whether he had expected an explicit endorsement from her. But he did not answer the question.
“I’m thrilled to be campaigning with Kathryn yesterday and today,” he said.
For all Ms. Garcia’s ambivalence about Mr. Yang, Ms. Garcia seemed to appreciate the possibility that some of his support would rub off on her.
As the two candidates walked together for about two blocks, a crowd of his supporters marched around them. Periodically, they would start chanting Mr. Yang’s name emphatically. After the cheers died down, Ms. Garcia turned to him and said, wryly, “they really love you.”
Another leading candidate, Maya Wiley, also attended the rally separately.
The top contenders for the Democratic pick for mayor of New York City have made crime reduction and police reform the center of their campaigns. Watch how they said they would deal with these issues in interviews with The New York Times.
Andrew Yang stopped and posed for selfies in Forest Hills in Queens on Sunday morning.
He urged kids (and dogs) to wish their fathers a happy Father’s Day, tasted yogurt from a local business and at one point ran into Austin Road to bump fists with passing drivers.
Mr. Yang’s exuberant spirit, the one that he exhibited early in his campaign as he vowed to be a cheerleader for New York City, was on full display as he canvassed with Elizabeth Crowley, a candidate for Queens borough president. They endorsed each other.
Throughout his campaign, Mr. Yang has seemed at his most enthusiastic when he has been among voters. He has been crossing boroughs for months to meet them, many of whom sheepishly stop to ask for photos of the candidate with national name recognition and a strong social media game.
Matthew Rubinstein, 19, said that Mr. Yang’s presence on the trail was one of the reasons that he was voting for him.
“You see Andrew Yang going here, Andrew Yang going there,” Mr. Rubinstein, who grew up in Forest Hills, said. “He’s on my TikTok, he’s on my Instagram. He’s everywhere, you know? He’s just more for the people.”
Mr. Rubinstein said he would not be ranking any of the other candidates on his ballot. “I don’t see any of the other candidates going to every borough, talking to every single person,” he said. (They are, for the record.)
Mr. Yang has said his path to victory involves engaging more new voters, particularly young, Asian American and Hispanic ones.
Many from those groups stopped to take photos with him, though several told him they were not decided on who to vote for.
Beth Hart, 55, who was born in Flushing and now lives in Forest Hills, said she was also leaning toward Mr. Yang but was also considering ranking Maya Wiley as her top choice.
Housing and education were two of the most important issues to her, she said. Growing up in Queens, Ms. Hart, who is Black, said the city had become unaffordable, particularly for Black communities. Mr. Yang’s background as an executive had swayed her.
“Everything about him is standing in the forefront for me,” she said.
But she was also moved by the historic candidacy of Ms. Wiley, who would be the first Black woman elected mayor if she won.
Ms. Hart said had not yet made her decision and would take the remaining two days to decide. Talking to Mr. Yang on Sunday helped her lean toward him.
Eric Adams arrived at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant too late to speak from the pulpit on Sunday morning. That didn’t stop him from shaking hands with parishioners, some of whom shared stories of where they had met him before.
“I like when people share their Eric Adams stories,” he said after chatting with one churchgoer.
Mr. Adams devoted his first campaign events on Sunday to talking about his biography: growing up poor and becoming a police officer who spoke out against racism. That history, he told voters, made him best able to identify with regular New Yorkers, stem rising crime and protect the civil rights of Black and Latino residents.
“I am the only candidate who can ensure to get the justice we deserve and the safety we need,” Mr. Adams said. “We have been duped into believing we can only have one or the other.”
It’s a message that Mr. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, has been blasting across the airwaves. His campaign has spent more than $ 5 million on ads, and his message seems to be reaching voters.
Linda Clerk, 72, a retired court clerk, said Mr. Adams’s background, including as a police officer, was the reason she was voting for Mr. Adams as her first choice.
“He was abused by a police officer, became a police officer and he has the experience and knowledge to make the city better,” Ms. Clerk said. “Crime is getting worse, not better.”
She used the example of a group of young men who have been on the corner near her home in Bed-Stuy for years, selling drugs. She said Mr. Adams has the credibility to address that issue, and not just by flooding her block with police.
“He can change those young men’s mindset and help develop programs to show that drugs and drug money are not the answer.”
Eric Adams may not want Rudy Giuliani’s support, but he got it anyway on Friday when the former mayor of New York City said that if he were a Democrat he would back Mr. Adams in the mayoral primary.
“There’s no question that Adams gives us some hope,” Mr. Giuliani said, stopping short of a full-throated endorsement. The former mayor highlighted Mr. Adams’s approach to crime, a top issue for voters across the city.
In a subsequent campaign appearance on Friday, Mr. Adams did not seem particularly pleased by Mr. Giuliani’s comments and suggested it was an attempt by the former mayor to sabotage the campaign of a sometimes former critic.
“I don’t need Giuliani’s endorsement, and we don’t want his endorsement,” Mr. Adams said. “One of the ways you sabotage a campaign is that you come out and endorse the opponent that you don’t want to win, and that’s what I believe he has attempted to do.”
Mr. Adams became a Republican during Giuliani’s tenure, only to return to the Democratic Party later. Over the years, he has sent mixed messages about the former mayor, criticizing police brutality under his watch while also crediting him for the city’s falling crime rate.
Mr. Adams is currently the frontrunner in the mayor’s race, though credible polling is sparse and the race remains fluid. He has also won praise from right-wing TV host Tucker Carlson, praise that Mr. Adams has also rejected.
After Mr. Giuliani’s remarks, Mr. Adams’s opponents pounced.
“Eric Adams is RUDY GIULIANI’S #1 pick in the Democratic primary,” said Eric Soufer, an adviser to Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, on Twitter.
That prompted Rebecca Kirszner Katz, a campaign adviser to the campaign Scott Stringer, the New York City comptroller, to note that Stephen Miller, the architect of former President Donald J. Trump’s anti-immigration policies, has praised Mr. Yang for taking “positions antithetical to the progressive left in a very progressive primary.”
“Andrew Yang is Stephen Miller’s #1,” she said on Twitter. “Don’t rank either of them.”
Amid the June heat and Father’s Day celebrations, New Yorkers headed out to polling sites across the city on Sunday for their last chance to cast an early ballot before Election Day on Tuesday.
From how to reform the New York Police Department to improving transportation in America’s biggest city, there isn’t much that the eight main Democratic candidates for mayor agree on.
But there was one rare moment of agreement in the campaign: favorite bagels. Five of the candidates cited an everything bagel as their choice. That’s the one with onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and salt.
Listen to their choices in this video of interviews with The New York Times.
New Yorkers looking to cast their ballots before Election Day still have time. Sunday is the final day of the early voting period, and polling places are open until 4 p.m.
Despite the competitive and consequential mayor’s race (and several hotly contested City Council races), early voting turnout has been fairly modest. As of Saturday night, 155,630 voters had cast their ballots, according to the city’s Board of Elections. There are roughly 3.6 million registered Democrats and 500,000 Republicans in the city.
Whether the short lines to the ballot box reflect apathy toward the election or a large number of voters waiting until Primary Day will be hard to know until the polls close on Tuesday.
Those looking to vote early should check their polling places on the Board of Elections website. In most cases, the location will differ from where voters go on Tuesday.
On Primary Day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Residents will need to be registered for a political party in order to vote. (The deadline to register has passed. You can check online to see if you are registered.)
Before you cast your ballot, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference.
Kathryn Garcia had the kind of Sunday morning typical of many of the West Side Democratic voters she is courting: yoga and a breakfast-time stop at Zabar’s, the storied purveyor of bagels and smoked fish on the Upper West Side.
She began the day with an hour-long yoga session in Times Square, part of a summer solstice celebration, flanked on yoga mats by aides sporting green “Garcia gets it done” T-shirts.
“She’s moderate, she’s competent, she’s proven herself able, and I think the city could also use a woman as mayor,” said Ira Tokayer, 63, a few minutes before Ms. Garcia arrived at Zabar’s. Mr. Tokayer, an attorney, said he was ranking Ms. Garcia first and Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, second.
He said he liked Mr. Yang as well, and appreciated Mr. Yang’s moderate instincts and focus on combating homelessness.
“I want to make sure that the progressives, and A.O.C. in particular, did not hijack our government,” he said.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the most prominent left-wing leaders in the country, has endorsed Maya Wiley in the mayor’s race, and some passersby mentioned interest in Ms. Wiley as well.
For weeks, there have been signs of Ms. Garcia’s growing strength on the Upper West Side, a neighborhood full of highly educated and politically engaged voters, and soon after arriving outside of Zabar’s, she encountered voters who told her they voted for her and lined up for photos.
But the neighborhood is also far from representative of the entire city, and her ability to build a diverse citywide coalition is untested. She was scheduled to hit the Bronx later Sunday. Some Upper West Side voters remain loyal to Scott M. Stringer, the city comptroller and veteran West Side politician. He faced two accusations this spring of making unwanted sexual advances decades ago. He has denied wrongdoing, but the allegations appeared to halt his momentum on the left.
Jade Sperling, 36, said that even with Primary Day two days away, she was still deciding between four candidates: Ms. Garcia, Mr. Yang, Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, and Raymond J. McGuire, a former Citi executive. She told Ms. Garcia her top issue was safety.
“I don’t feel confident getting on the subway,” said Ms. Sperling after meeting Ms. Garcia. She said she preferred to take an Uber to her office in Midtown once a week. “I don’t think defunding the police is the right answer and I really, I cringe when I hear that. Yes, reform is definitely needed, but I think that a lot can be done with the city.”
Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst who has been rising in the polls, planned to spend Sunday morning at two Black churches in Harlem and Brooklyn.
She is trying to become New York City’s first Black female mayor and working to assemble a coalition of Black voters and progressives.
Ms. Wiley speaks often about her biography as the daughter of a civil rights activist and how she attended a segregated public school as a child. She is Christian and her partner, Harlan Mandel, is Jewish. They have two daughters and belong to Kolot Chayeinu, a reform congregation in Park Slope.
As she competes for Black voters with Eric Adams, the front-runner in the race, Ms. Wiley has repeatedly criticized Mr. Adams’s support of stop and frisk policing, and she is betting that Black voters want to be safe both from crime and police violence.
Ms. Wiley announced an endorsement on Saturday from Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, a group that helped lead major protests in New York last summer after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Hawk Newsome, a co-founder of the group, said he was endorsing Ms. Wiley because she had made divesting from the police a consistent message in her campaign. “When we invested in a candidate, we thought long and hard,” Mr. Newsome said.
Ms. Wiley wants to cut $ 1 billion a year from the police department’s $ 6 annual budget and to reduce the number of officers. Mr. Adams is sending a very different message: he wants more officers on the subway and to bring back the plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded under Mayor Bill de Blasio.
It will be interesting to see which message Black voters embrace, and whether they want the next mayor to be a moderate like Mr. Adams or a left-leaning candidate like Ms. Wiley.
The two Republicans running for mayor of New York City spent the weekend visiting the boroughs outside of Manhattan as they continued to focus on public safety — and attacking each other.
Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, led a parade float decorated in a patriotic red, white and blue through Queens on Saturday.
Mr. Sliwa is hoping that his name recognition as a tabloid fixture in the city for decades will help him beat Fernando Mateo, an entrepreneur who is courting Latino voters.
Whoever wins could face an uphill battle in the general election in November in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than six to one.
Mr. Sliwa has highlighted his recent endorsements by Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former mayor, and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who won a competitive race last year in a district that covers Staten Island and a portion of South Brooklyn. Mr. Sliwa also criticized Mr. Mateo’s ties to Mayor Bill de Blasio in a new ad.
Mr. Mateo’s campaign received a boost last week when he qualified for more than $ 2 million in public matching funds. Mr. Mateo visited Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and the Bronx on Saturday and released an ad focused on public safety.
“Crime is not a problem — it’s a pandemic,” Mr. Mateo said in the ad.
The two Republicans were once friends and have been engaged in a bitter and at times outlandish campaign that could be close. In a recent poll by Pix 11 and Emerson College, Mr. Sliwa had 33 percent support and Mr. Mateo had 27 percent, while 40 percent of Republicans were undecided.
During their one major debate, the two sparred heatedly over riding the subway (Mr. Sliwa asserted that Mr. Mateo does not) and Mr. Sliwa’s living arrangements in a small studio apartment in Manhattan with 15 rescue cats (Mr. Mateo suggested this was odd).
The candidates have also disagreed over President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Mateo had said that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election; Mr. Sliwa said Mr. Trump lost. Mr. Mateo voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 and 2020; Mr. Sliwa did not.
Mr. Mateo has also criticized Mr. Sliwa for becoming a Republican only last year.
“My opponent is a never-Trumper,” Mr. Mateo says in his new ad. “He is not a Republican.”
