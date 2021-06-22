Amazing holiday destinations that you can reach by ferry from the UK

So what about ferries? Off the coast of Great Britain, there are many other smaller islands that could easily become our new favourite holiday spots, just a short ferry ride away. So pack your bag, book your ticket and head to one of these small islands for your holiday of the summer.

Isle of Wight Known for its sandy beaches, stunning sea views, countryside walks, surfing, and tranquil surroundings, the Isle of Wight has lots to offer for the perfect holiday spot. The Isle of Wight is a beautiful holiday destination Ferries depart from Lymington, Southampton, Portsmouth and Southsea, with the journey typically taking an hour. As well as its beautiful surroundings it offers the Isle of Wight Festival, Cowes Week, Carnivals, Blackgang Chine (the oldest theme park in the UK), and museum Dinosaur Isle. Anglesey, Wales An island just off the northwest coast in Wales, famous for its beaches and historic ruins, Anglesey is full of character and is a tranquil destination for everyone. No ferry is needed as the island is connected to mainland Wales with the Port Britannia bridge. The scenery on the Isle of Anglesey is breathtaking (Getty) It offers beaches, forests, the South Stack Lighthouse, Beaumaris Castle, hidden gardens, country parks and walks where you’ll discover the striking coastal line, which was named an area of outstanding natural beauty. It is said that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found in Anglesey with the coast stretching for miles. It’s known to have “the most varied landscapes in Britain” according to visit Anglesey.

Jersey The largest channel island, Jersey is located between England and France and runs as a self-governing British Crown Dependency. Throughout Jersey, you’ll discover a mix of British and French culture for the perfect island holiday. Jersey averages 250 hours of sunshine in June and July (Getty) The island offers miles of beaches to enjoy, cliff and coastal walks, bays to kayak around, boat trips, a distillery and cider farm, museums, botanic gardens and ex battlefield sites to explore. The ferry from Poole takes around four hours whereas the ferry from Portsmouth takes a whopping 10 hours, so if you’re closer to Poole this would definitely be the better option. But take a window seat, look out and enjoy taking in your surroundings, you may even spot some wildlife on the way.

Guernsey Located near the French coast in the English Channel, Guernsey is also a self-governing British Crown Dependency. Discover St Peter Port, the capital of Guernsey, or wander further afield where you’ll find crystal clear waters, sandy beaches and coastal walks across the island. Guernsey has plenty to explore and enjoy (Getty) Visitors can explore the Castle Cornet, the little chapel, the Occupation Museum and the marina, or take in the stunning views at Jerbourg point. You’ll never be short of something to do on this island. Ferries to Guernsey from Great Britain depart from Poole and Portsmouth, with Poole being the quickest taking just three hours to arrive on the island. Isle of Man The Isle of Man is one of the British Isles but is not part of the UK, it is a self-governing British Crown Dependency. It is located off the northwest of England in the Irish Sea. Visitors to the Isle of Man can enjoy a mild climate and stunning scenery (Getty) Being one of the smallest islands it is only around 30 miles long by 10 miles wide. The Isle of Man offers a mild climate, with beautiful coastlines, rugged cliffs and sandy beaches. It is also famous for the Tourist Trophy – a popular motorcycle race that takes place each year on the island. Ferries can be caught from Liverpool to Douglas, Isle of Man which is around 2 hours and 45 minutes, or you can catch the ferry from Heysham which takes just under four hours. A longer journey, but you can sit back and relax without the worry of driving or collecting luggage from the carousel. Some restrictions are still in place for travel, so if you are wanting to visit any of the above islands it is best to check the government website for the latest travel news – but the majority of islands are allowing Great Britain residents to visit. Swapping from planes to ferries could become our new way of travel, exploring these small, beautiful islands close to home, all whilst saving the hassle of checking in at an airport or the worry of losing our luggage at the airport.

