Coronavirus can infect testicles finds new study – possible symptom in men to look for

Some patients have reported testicular pain and some reports have shown decreases in testosterone, a key hormone produced in the testes.

Autopsies have also shown significant disruption of the testes at the cellular level, including the presence of immune cells.

“Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to investigate how this disease can impact the testes, and the potential consequences for disease severity, reproductive health, and sexual transmission,” said Dr. Rafael Kroon Campos, the study’s lead author and postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Shannan Rossi at UTMB.

How did the researchers gather their findings?

The Rossi lab has been studying Zika virus infection in the testes for years and wondered if SARS-CoV-2 could cause a similar disease.

READ MORE: Delta Covid symptoms: Millions of vaccinated people are likely to share one ‘common’ sign