Cryptocurrency price LIVE: Bitcoin crashes towards $30,000 – ETH and DOGE also way down

After El Salvador became the first country in the world to approve the cryptocurrency as legal tender,Â Express.co.ukÂ asked: “Should the UK accept cryptocurrency as official currency?”

The poll – which ran from 12pm yesterday to 7am today – received 1,287 votes and 72 percent (928) of voters said bitcoin should not be accepted as currency in the UK.

Just 27 percent (342) said the cryptocurrency should be, while only one percent (17) voted they don’t know.

One Express.co.uk said: “Absolutely not.

“it’sÂ built on a constantly collapsing Pyramid scheme model.

“And when it crashes it crashes hard.

“Nothing you want in a traditional currency.”

Someone else commented: “Accepting a digital currency is a fatal step towards losing the real one in your hand, pocket & wallet, as the powers that be want to control you with a cashless society.

“WeÂ must not accept it.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed