Daily horoscope for June 22: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

In this position, the lunar aspect will dramatically shift although the change in energies should still feel gradual.

Mr Scott said: “The Moon in Sagittarius is really positive in the sense that it looks to the future and it looks at what is yet to come.

“What can I still do? It’s not looking at the past of and kind of lamenting that.

“It’s saying, ‘Okay, I’m still here, what am I going to do next.'”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More