Darlington schools on lockdown after child stabbed in 'serious assault' – manhunt underway

Wyvern School and West Park Academy were placed under lockdown by police. This was after emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing incident on Collingsway, in Darlington at around 12.45pm today. A schoolboy in his mid-teens was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

A police operation is now underway to track down a suspect who has been identified by police. A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were alerted to reports of a serious assault on Collingsway, in Darlington at approximately 12.45pm this afternoon (June 21). “Colleagues from the ambulance service reported a stabbing incident and officers attended the scene. “The victim, a male in his mid-teens was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, suffering from stab wounds.

“A suspect has been identified and a police operation is under way to make an arrest. “It is believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.” Local councillors have warned there is an “ongoing incident” near Wyvern School and at West Park Academy. Emergency services have been called out to both schools. Parents have also reportedly been urged to collect their children from their school. Councillors for Brinkburn and Faverdale have said: “There is currently a serious ongoing incident within our ward in the West Park area with Police and Air Ambulance in attendance.

“Due to this incident Wyvern School is on lockdown and children need to be collected from school. “Please be aware of necessary Police activity and stay safe, “We will put further updates on this page as we are made aware.” A police helicopter was seen flying near West Park Academy.

One parent of a pupil at West Park Academy shared a message sent to all parents at the school. It read: “We have been notified by the police that there is a serious ongoing incident in West Park. “We are currently in lockdown and all children are safe. “We will not allow any children to leave the school without an adult, not an older sibling. “Please pick up as normal with an adult. “Top gate is locked.” The parent added: “My wife went to pick up my daughter an all afternoon a police helicopter had been circling at about 200 feet very slowly.” This is a breaking story…more to follow

