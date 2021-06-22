Deadly and fiery crash causes a 4-way stop at the West Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An early morning deadly and fiery crash Tuesday has caused a four-way stop at the Katy Freeway feeder road in west Houston.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound lane at the West Beltway southbound feeder road, according to police.

The crash took out the light signal, which has caused more traffic in the area in the midst of early morning showers.

Police said a driver was speeding and slammed into the street light.

The person inside the truck, which caught fire, died on impact.

“We’ve had accidents over here at that exact same pole, vehicles wrapped around the pole, said Lt. R. Wilkins with HPD.

Stop signs are now up on the side where the street light was sheered.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston’s roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!