DEAL OF THE DAY: Simba slash 40 percent off mattresses in Prime Day sale – hurry to shop

Simba has launched major discounts on its mattresses for this year’s Prime Day. Known for comfortable and cooling designs, don’t miss the chance to get this limited-time offer.
Designed to promote airflow and cooling, British sleep brand Simba is known for creating innovative mattresses that are comfy and make sleeping easy.
With prices slashed up to 40 percent off, Simba is discounting some of its top mattress for Prime Day.
Including bestsellers like the Simba Hybrid® Pro and Simba Hybrid®, these deals are live and running until Tuesday 22 June 2021, 23:59PM.
Prices start from £149 up – don’t hesitate to shop now.
Available now for Amazon Prime members, customers can get several products in all sizes from king to single.
The perfect addition to any bedroom, Simba’s mattresses are ideal for hot summer evenings and are great for the family.
Get a good night’s sleep with Simba’s mattresses and shop the deal.
Here’s what’s on offer.
Simba Hybrid® Essential
Reduced by 40 percent off, this mattress is made with four layers of comfort and includes both spring and foam.
Cooling during the summer, it pushes warm air away and ensures a comfy night’s sleep.
From £300 up, Available on Amazon.
Simba Hybrid® Mattress
Get the best night’s sleep with this gravity-defying design that’s got patented Aerocoil® spring-comfort layer.
With five layers, it’s the ultimate in comfort and now discounted by 40 percent off.
From £365 up, Available on Amazon.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
