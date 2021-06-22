Diabetes diet: The £1 fruit to lower your risk of high blood sugar symptoms – Dr Sara

Diabetes is a serious medical condition that causes blood sugar levels to become too high. If you already have diabetes, you could benefit from adding more berries to your diet, according to This Morning ‘s Dr Sara.

Diabetes is a common medical condition that’s been diagnosed in about five million people across the UK.

Type 2 diabetes is by far the most common, and it’s caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin.

Without enough insulin, the body struggles to convert sugar in the blood into useable energy.

Diabetes patients might have to make some diet or lifestyle changes to maintain normal blood sugar levels.

READ MORE: Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Three signs of blood sugar damage in feet