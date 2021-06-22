Elderly drivers urged to use online licence renewal tool offering a range of benefits

The DVLA says “more and more licence holders” are now choosing the online service as drivers can secure a range of benefits. New figures from the DVLA show around six in 10 over 70 year olds now use the online tool.

“The next time you need to renew your driving licence, our advice is to try the online service and see for yourself just how easy and convenient it is.”

As well as saving on the price of posting off an application, drivers can also benefit from quicker delivery times.

Whereas a postal application could take weeks for a new driving licence to arrive, the online service promises delivery within five days.

Using GOV.UK customers can be assured they are dealing with the official DVLA and that applications are safe and secure.