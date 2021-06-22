England 1-0 Czech Republic LIVE: Live updates – England top of Group D, Sancho comes on

Euro 2020: England and Scotland set for final group games

England 1-0 Czech Republic LIVE England put into last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday night after Denmark win

Three Lions go through as Group D winners thanks to Raheem Sterling‘s 12th-minute goal vs Czechs

Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish star after coming into Gareth Southgate‘s starting eleven

Jordan Henderson has late goal disallowed for offside

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones (Mings), Shaw; Phillips, Rice (Henderson), Grealish ( Bellingham) ; Saka (Sancho), Kane, Sterling (Rashford)

Czech Republic XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes (Vydra), Soucek, Masopust (Hlozek), Darida (Kral), Jankto (Sevcik), Schick (Pekhart)

9.50pm: There we have it then, England top their group and will face one of France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary at Wembley next Tuesday night. The Three Lions are unbeaten and have yet to concede a single goal, although Sterling – with two – is their only scorer thus far. Elsewhere in Group D, Scotland lose 3-1 to Croatia in Glasgow and they finish bottom with a single point. Croatia go through second thanks to their victory while Czech Republic are third but make the next round after picking up four points from their three matches. FT: ENGLAND 1-0 CZECH REPUBLIC (STERLING 12′) – England WIN Group D 90+1 mins: Kral fires a shot into the atmosphere from distance. Czech Republic will be disappointed they’ve not posed more problems in this second half. 86 mins: DISALLOWED GOAL! Gutting for Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool skipper fires in from close-range after Bellingham’s touch finds him a few yards from goal. There’s brief celebrations as Henderson thinks he’s got his first ever England goal to make it 2-0… but he’s miles offside, as VAR rightly confirms. 83 mins: Sancho is on! This is not a drill! The Dortmund winger will get a few minutes to impress as he takes the place of Saka to huge cheers. Matej Vydra, the Burnley striker, is on for the Czechs. That’s all five subs made by both nations. 82 mins: Pekhart turns and fires wide after being found by Soucek.

81 mins: The cameras show Sancho warming up on the touchline. Surely he’s going to get a few minutes here… right?! England fans are taking the chance to mock Scotland’s imminent Euro 2020 exit. “Cheer up Steve Clarke, oh what can it be…” You probably know the rest. 79 mins: Here comes a fourth England change – but it’s Mings coming on rather than an attacker and he replaces Stones. More bad news for Scotland at Hampden Park meanwhile as Ivan Perisic heads in from a Modric corner. Croatia will go through as the second-placed team as it stands, because their goal difference is better than Czech Republic’s. 76 mins: Czech Republic top scorer Schick is off for Tomas Pekhart. England boss Southgate can still make another two subs, with Sancho and Calvert-Lewin among those still hoping to get on. 74 mins: Maguire drives forward and prods it to Bellingham in the box but Holes gets across to force a corner. Shaw fails to beat the first man with the set-piece. 73 mins: Not as quick a tempo now as there was in the first half and at the start of this second period but that probably suits England. Phillips searches for Saka with a long ball but Vaclik can gather. If it stays like this, England will play their last 16 match at Wembley next Tuesday. If they draw, they’ll be in action on Monday in Copenhagen instead against the runner-up of Group E, which currently would be Slovakia, who play Spain in their final match tomorrow.

69 mins: Maguire wants a penalty after going down inside the box at a free-kick but the referee waves it away. Replays show there was a hand in the back from Boril but it’s probably not enough for a spot-kick. 66 mins: A double substitution for England – but still no Sancho. Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham enter the fray in place of Sterling and Grealish. 64 mins: Another pair of Czech Republic changes, as Alex Kral and Adam Hlozek – linked to Liverpool – come on. There’s then huge cheers in Wembley. Why? Because it’s Scotland 1-2 Croatia, with Luka Modric scoring a brilliant goal. The Scots need two goals now. 61 mins: Boril picks up a yellow card for bringing down Saka from behind. He’ll miss the Czechs’ last 16 match as a result. Stones meets Saka’s delivery from the following free-kick but there’s an offside flag raised so England won’t get their corner. 59 mins: Pickford is on alert to punch clear a threatening Coufal cross, and Henderson clears from the edge of the England box. 55 mins: Boril does well to get to Kane’s headed flick-on first before Sterling. England were almost in there and again it all came from a Pickford long ball.

53 mins: Good defensive positioning by Saka to cut out a Shick cross into the back post with Jan Boril threatening to run on to it. Impressing all over the pitch. 50 mins: Kane, with space between the two centre-halves as he breaks into the box, stretches to lift a lofted Henderson ball but it just evades him and the Czechs are able to clear through Coufal.

46 mins: Jordan Henderson comes on for England. The Liverpool captain replaces West Ham’s Rice in central midfield. The Czechs also make a half-time change as midfielder Petr Sevcik comes on in place of Jankto. SECOND-HALF – we’re back in action at Wembley! HT: The ITV half-time analysis… Ian Wright: “Saka my guy! This is what he’s been doing at Arsenal all season, getting us out of holes by being positive and going forward. It’s fantastic, I’m delighted for him. “Between Saka, Grealish and Sterling, they’ve been magnificent and ran them ragged.” Gary Neville: “They’ve been a breath of fresh air. They look like they’ve enjoyed themselves. They’re fearless. It’s what England fans want to see, taking the ball, running with it, committing defenders, winning free-kicks.” Roy Keane: “What they’ve brought is plenty of energy and they’ve obviously got that quality as well. They do this every week. Excellent.”

HT: A solid first 45 minutes for England, there. Much, much better than served up against Scotland, with the ingenuity and dynamism of Saka and Grealish bringing plenty to the side. Czech Republic have showcased their threat too to be fair, and cannot be counted out. England might need another goal to be sure of the three points. HT: ENGLAND 1-0 CZECH REPUBLIC (STERLING 12′) – So far, so good for the Three Lions 44 mins: Jubilant scenes north of the border as Callum McGregor pulls Scotland level with a fine strike. If they can get another, they’ll be in the next round. As it stands, both Croatia and Scotland are headed out of the Euros. 40 mins: A dangerous Saka cross is hoofed out of the box by Ondrej Celustka. England are looking so much more vibrant and fluid in attack tonight. 38 mins: Pickford finds Grealish in space with a lovely chipped ball forward. The playmaker plays it to Kane, who looks to pick out Sterling with a cross which is well intercepted. 37 mins: England respond with pressure of their own and they put together a well-knit move that sees Vaclik have to push Shaw’s deflected cross wide. Yet again that came from a Saka run down the right. The Arsenal man the clear stand-out performer thus far. 35 mins: SO CLOSE! Czech Republic almost make it 1-1 as Soucek curls a shot just wide of Pickford’s goal from the edge of the area. That chance came after Shaw excellently blocked Jakub Jankto’s volleyed effort with a stooping header.

33 mins: Saka really leading the way for England as he bursts down the right after linking up with Kane and his attempted cross for Sterling wins a corner. This time Phillips takes it but Coufal heads clear and the ball is forced back to Pickford. 29 mins: Soucek sees a shot blocked after a Czech Republic corner drops invitingly for him. A nervy moment for Southgate’s back-line but they got the bodies around the ball to thwart the danger and Maguire eventually hooks clear. 27 mins: A great diving save from Pickford as he flies across his goal to push Tomas Holes’ shot wide with two hands. That effort was headed in. 25 mins: IT SHOULD BE 2-0! A sublime through ball from Maguire sets Kane through and rather than try it on his left, he checks inside to hit a right-footed shot but Vaclik gets a big left hand to it to deny him. Had he not been chasing a first goal he might’ve squared to Sterling. Still, first shot on target of the tournament and all that for the Tottenham frontman. Progress. 23 mins: On the pitch, a tasty Czech cross is teased into the England box but good positioning from Kyle Walker to chest it down to Jordan Pickford. Going forward, Saka’s looking really lively for the home side. 19 mins: Cheers inside Wembley – and that’s because it’s Scotland 0-1 Croatia at Hampden Park thanks to Nikola Vlasic’s goal. “Scotland’s going home,” chants inside Wembley too. The England fans pretty happy at their neighbours’ plight. Scotland need to win tonight to make it into the next round. As it stands they’ll prop up Group D with a single point. Czech Republic and Croatia currently sit second and third both on four points.

15 mins: Superb work from the two new boys Saka and Grealish there. A lovely goal and England are bursting with confidence as Grealish wins a free-kick high up the pitch. Saka takes it but his delivery fails to beat the first man, Coufal. It deflects for a corner but Shaw’s ball in is uninspiring and no team-mate can get on the end of it. Arsenal’s Saka looks as though he was fouled on the edge of the box as he tried to make something of the corner but the referee isn’t giving it. A strange one. 12 mins: GOAAALLLL!!! ENGLAND LEAD 1-0 – RAHEEM STERLING! Great work from Saka drives England up the pitch. His cross from the right-hand side is too heavy but Grealish collects it at the back stick and chips it back across the box for Sterling to head in from close range. That’s his second of the tournament and as it stands, England will win Group D. 10 mins: Stones rises to meet a Shaw free-kick into the box but heads well over the bar. A minute later, a loose ball drops to Kane but he swipes a shot high into the stands. The England captain is still seeking his first shot on target of the Euros. 8 mins: “It’s coming home!” sing the England fans. The Three Lions were booed off against Scotland last time out – but those inside the national stadium are well behind the team now. England seeing most of the ball so far but the Czechs look well set up and the hosts will need to play it around quicker to open up the spaces.

2 mins: OFF THE POST! What a chance for England. Shaw picks out Sterling with a delightful curled pass that sets the Man City winger clear through on goal. Sterling lifts the ball over Vaclik but his shot comes back off the far post. So close to an early opener. KICK-OFF – we’re underway at Wembley! 7.58pm: Good noise as the England and Czech Republic players emerge to The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army at Wembley. The fans and players then join in for a loud chorus of God Save The Queen. England kneel against racial discrimination pre-match but with music playing loudly over the PA system, it’s hard to tell whether there were any boos from the home fans. A reminder, England need to win if they want to play their last 16 match at Wembley against the runner-up of Germany, France and Portugal’s group. 7.50pm: It’s all about Aston Villa captain Grealish leading up to kick off. Keane says: “He’s got an opportunity. He’s got to take it. He’s got courage, he wants the ball in tight areas. “Every time I watch Jack, he affects games. There’s not many players like Jack around. They’re the guys that make the difference but he’s got to prove it. He has to take it tonight.” Neville adds: “He has the country in his hands tonight and I really hope he delivers. He could really bring this tournament alive for England.” All eyes are on Grealish – he has to deliver if he wants more starts this tournament.

7.45pm: Some more from Southgate earlier, this time on Harry Maguire, who returns to the team at centre-back tonight. “I think he has been the outstanding English defender in the league this season,” the England boss said. “He has been such a bedrock for us. It was a difficult call because Tyrone [Mings] has been a colossus for us but it is a good opportunity for Harry to get 90 minutes.” That first line a bit harsh on Manchester City’s Stones alongside him, no? It was him over Maguire in the PFA Team of the Year, as voted for by the players, after all. 7.35pm: Those in the comments don’t seem overly confident about tonight’s match against the Group D leaders… GeoffDavies says: “Got thru by luck because of other teams result. Next stage first out as usual no surprise.” NeilM1965 writes: “Gareth Southgates naturally defensive – 10-0 formation. Big time Charlie’s in qualifying and always bottlers in tournaments.” Bigzap posts: “If they play like they did against Scotland, then they have no chance of winning…” 7.30pm: Ian Wright chimes in on the same debate, calling it “baffling” that Scotland have no players isolating given they shared a dressing room with Covid absentee Gilmour. He says: “To be able to take the hit of Mason Mount and Chilwell to not be able to play for baffling reasons, this squad can take that hit. “We don’t want to, but we’re going to have to take that hit. Who’s coming in, in this game in particular, I think it’ okay. They’ll cope. “It is baffling, but it is something that’s happened. I don’t want to wish anything on the Scotland players, don’t get me wrong, but the fact is it is absolutely crazy, I’d love to see the reasoning behind it.”

7.20pm: Classic hard-nosed Roy Keane on ITV’s coverage, discussing the absences of Mount and Chilwell. While many sympathise with the duo, Keane is very much pointing the finger at the Chelsea pair for chatting with Scotland’s Gilmour.

The Manchester United legend says: “I think the only thing I’d be critical of is why would you want to speak to an opposition player, I don’t care if he’s your team-mate or not, for over 20 minutes. “I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes. At the game, when you’ve been at war with somebody, why would you want to speak to anybody for that long? They could have used more common sense.” He won’t be happy if Rice, Soucek and Coufal catch up at full-time then… 7.10pm: Southgate speaks. He says to ITV… On Mount and Chilwell: “They’re hugely disappointed to miss the games. We’ve just had to get on with it. It’s a bizarre situation really. They’ve spent 120 seconds too long in a fairly open space. It’s full of contradictions for me. “Frankly I don’t understand it at all. There are teams travelling round by plane, by bus, by coach for hours. I really don’t get it. I said yesterday I’ve no issue for Scotland, I don’t want them to have more than we’ve had, but it seems a bizarre situation.” On leaving out Foden: “Because he’s on a yellow card. We look like we’ll miss two for the next game. I don’t want to take a risk on a third. It’s a shame for Phil but I think it’s a sensible decision.” Southgate also appears to rule out Chilwell and Mount from England’s last 16 match, insisting it will be very difficult for them to play due to the team’s training schedule.

7.05pm: So why is Borussia Dortmund winger and Manchester United transfer target Sancho still not starting? The former England international Andros Townsend, in his Euro 2020 column for the Daily Mirror, thinks he knows why. “Reading between the lines I don’t think Jadon Sancho has impressed Gareth Southgate in training,” Townsend said in his latest piece. “Gareth has had the privilege of watching each player train over the past three weeks going back to the beginning of June. He is in a far better position than you or me to judge who deserves to be in the team, who should be on the bench and who should be in the stands. “It tells me either Jadon hasn’t been training well or the other wingers have been training slightly better. A manager won’t want to throw his player under the bus so he will be discreet about the reasons why. But Gareth will want Jadon to show him more if he is to make an appearance at these Euros.” Should the wide-man get some minutes off the bench tonight? 7pm: So then, Czech Republic are unchanged. The West Ham duo of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal both start at midfield and at right-back respectively. Joint tournament top goalscorer Patrik Schick, who is tied with Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Gini Wijnaldum on three goals, leads the line. 6.55pm: And the Czech Republic starting eleven… Czech Republic XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Darida, Jankto, Schick Czech Republic bench: Koubek, Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Krmencik, Sevcik, Hlozek, Vydra, Kral, Mateju, Pekhart 6.50pm: The big talking point from that is that Sancho again remains on the bench, and that Foden is not in the squad whatsoever. We’ll hear more about whether the Manchester City man has picked up an injury when Southgate speaks to the broadcasters pre-match. Happy with that line-up? Any decisions you’d have made differently? Let us know in the comments below, or tweet us @DExpress_Sport.

6.30pm: And the England team is officially in… England XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Grealish; Saka, Kane, Sterling England bench: Johnstone, Ramsdale, Mings, White, Coady, James, Trippier, Bellingham, Henderson, Sancho, Rashford, Calvert-Lewin That means it’s actually four changes from the Scotland draw, with Mings, James, Mount and Foden dropping out for Maguire, Walker, Grealish and Saka. Arsenal’s versatile attacker Saka starts out wide and will hope to inject some more energy and dynamism than was on show from his team-mates last Friday night. With Mount and Chilwell unavailable, the only player to miss out on the 23 from the 26-man squad is Foden, who is presumably just being rested. 6.20pm: Earlier ‘leaked’ team news suggested that England boss Gareth Southgate will stick with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling either side of goalless frontman Harry Kane. But it’s thought Jack Grealish is also primed to start while Harry Maguire could displace Tyrone Mings at centre-back. Jadon Sancho will start on the substitutes’ bench having yet to play a single minute of the tournament until now. Chilwell has yet to feature at the Euros and Southgate has Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier and even Bukayo Saka as options in that position. The full confirmed line-ups are expected shortly – and we’ll see how many changes Southgate makes from the Scotland draw.

6.10pm: England will be without Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell this evening with the Chelsea pair in isolation. The duo were in close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after Friday night’s game with the midfielder since testing positive for coronavirus. They will isolate for 10 days, meaning they might also be unavailable for next week’s last 16 tie. The FA confirmed on Tuesday morning: “Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley. “We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE. “The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests. Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.” 6pm: Good evening and welcome to Express Sport’s live coverage of England’s final Euro 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley. Having beaten Croatia but drawn with Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s side are already into the knockout stages of the Euros. The four best third-placed teams from the six groups make it through to the last 16 and Ukraine and Finland finished third in their groups on Monday night on three points apiece. That means even if England finish third tonight, which they will if they lose and Scotland win, they will still progress. Tonight’s opponents Czech Republic beat Scotland and drew with Croatia but are above England thanks to their superior goal difference.

