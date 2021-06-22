England set to be without Mount and Chilwell vs Czech Republic as Southgate faces changes

England manager Gareth Southgate conceded there is a “high possibility” the Chelsea pair will have to sit out the Wembley showdown after they were listed by the FA as possible close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour who has tested positive.

Mount, who has played every minute of England’s two games at the tournament, and Chilwell, who has yet to feature, have both tested negative but spent time with their Chelsea team-mate in the tunnel after Friday’s 0-0 draw.

They are self-isolating as a precaution while they await a final decision by Public Health England over whether their exposure was sufficient for them to be required to continue to do so.

“We’ve got to follow the guidelines and if there is any risk with these two players then we’ve got to make sure we don’t put any other players at risk. But the ins and outs of what would classify as being contact – they are the discussions that are ongoing,” said Southgate.

“In terms of the team, we’ll need to go through details with the players in the morning really, so we’ll have to know by first thing of their availability and if not we’ll just have to play on without them.

“I can’t say it isn’t disruptive. We don’t really know at this point whether they might be OK for tomorrow, or they could be out for 10 days.”