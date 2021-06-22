England team news leaked with Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho set for Czech Republic snubs

But they’re still to start at Euro 2020 and, despite the Three Lions already being through to the next stage of the tournament, it seems like they’ll have to wait a little longer.

While Mason Mount is isolating after coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, it’s Jude Bellingham who will supposedly start instead.

And that will disappoint supporters who had hoped to see Grealish start, especially given his status as one of the team’s most entertaining players.

Regarding Sancho, the forward appears to be closing in on a move to Manchester United.

But Southgate, speaking recently, insisted he would be careful about how to use the 21-year-old – citing his lack of experience at major tournaments as a factor behind his stance.

“We’ve got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time,” he said after the Scotland game.

