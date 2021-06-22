England through to Euro 2020 last 16 before Czech Republic match thanks to Denmark win

England will definitely head into the Euro 2020 last-16 even if they lose to Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The Three Lions could suffer the ignominy of finishing third in Group D but still go through as their four points would make them one of the best third-placed teams. UEFA’s format for the tournament means that four of the best third-placed teams go through to the knockout round. England could face the strange prospect of a disappointing defeat against Czech Republic on Tuesday but still go through. Gareth Southgate’s side are currently second in Group D but Russia’s 4-1 thumping of Russia in Group B has provided a safety net as England will certainly be one of the best third-placed countries.

They started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Croatia. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal midway through the second half in a positive performance. However, Sterling and his team-mates were far less promising during their goalless draw against Scotland on Friday. England scarcely created a chance in the stalemate and Scotland were the far better side at Wembley Stadium. Czech Republic are next to visit Wembley and are in good form.

They too have four points after beating Scotland 2-0, a game which included a stunning long-range goal by Patrik Schik, before drawing with Croatia. But England’s plans for the game have been thrown into disarray with two stars forced to self-isolate. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell both came into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after the sides’ draw on Friday and Gilmour has since tested positive for COVID-19. The England pair have tested negative but will be kept away from the squad until further guidance by Public Health England, despite training with the squad on Monday.

Southgate has also faced calls to drop captain Harry Kane after two worrying performances by the Tottenham striker. Kane is yet to have a shot on target in either of England’s opening two matches. However, Southgate has suggested that he will persist with his star player. “I think the only thing that’s relevant is what I’ve said already this week,” Southgate said.

“His importance to the team – he’s been our best player, our most influential player, our most important player for a long period of time. “Of course there’s been moments where the likes of Raheem (Sterling) have probably had periods where he’s been critical for our success as well in terms the goalscoring. “But Harry has consistently been our top goalscorer, his record since I’ve been in charge is phenomenal and he’s a hugely important figure for us. “I think it’s the world of a big player. Throughout the time I’ve been England manager I must have managed these sorts of questions about Harry in three or four different periods of time, and inevitably he’s come through those periods and scored important goals for us and played exceptionally well. “So it’s a bit of a repetitive cycle.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed