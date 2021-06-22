Fast and Furious 9 review: Ridiculously entertaining action makes up for naff dialogue

If you’re turning up for a world-class script and character development, perhaps stay at home with Netflix.

But if you’re up for some ridiculously entertaining action set pieces and you’re willing to suspend belief, then grab the popcorn and get ready for another wild ride.

Sadly the B-movie dialogue is naff and uninspiring, with a number of jokes landing thinly, although there is one about Yoda by a scene-stealing Charlize Theron that did get make us chuckle.

Additionally, the scripting has fully embraced meta humour, with Gibson’s Roman pointing out how absurd it is that the team survive their various stunts across the movies with nothing but a scratch.

