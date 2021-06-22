Fire TV streaming devices drop to lowest EVER price in Amazon Prime Day bargains

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon has slashed the price of two of its best Fire TV streaming gadgets in its annual Prime Day sale – so you can stream shows from Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Shudder, Apple TV+, BritBox, and Sky thanks to its NOW on-demand service. These discounts only last until tomorrow evening, when the annual Prime Day sales come to a close. First up, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote has been slashed from £49.99 down to £26.99. That’s a saving of £23 – almost half price compared to the usual price tag. As well as streaming in crisp Ultra HD, the streaming gadget, which plugs into the HDMI port on your telly, also comes with a voice-controlled remote. This leverages chatty AI assistant Alexa to find shows and movies with your voice, lets you search for favourite actors and directors. Since it’s the same Alexa assistant that powers the Amazon Echo, you can use it to control any smart lightbulbs in your home, answer video doorbells, request songs to play on smart speakers and more.

If you want the best of the best, Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Cube is also included in the Prime Day sale. This clever telly gadget is essentially a combination of an Amazon Echo Dot and a Fire TV 4K Stick into a single set-top box. As you’d expect, Fire TV Cube bundles all of your favourite streaming services, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, ITV Hub, YouTube, All 4, NOW, Disney+, Netflix, and more. But it also lets you use Alexa to control your television hands-free. So, you can recline on your sofa and bark at Alexa to change channels, switch between HDMI inputs, adjust the volume, and more. Usually priced at £109.99, the Fire TV Cube is currently £59.99 – a saving of £50. If you’re looking to seriously step-up your streaming game, this is the Fire TV device to buy.

Of course, as always with the annual Prime Day sales, you’ll need to have a Prime membership to buy any of these discounted goodies. Thankfully, you won’t have to pay the £79 annual membership fee today, instead, Express.co.uk has a simple way of getting the discounts without paying Amazon for the subscription service. You’ll need to sign-up for a 30-day trial, place your order, and then cancel the Prime membership after your order arrives in the mail. Amazon lets you cancel the Prime trial at any point during the 30-days without incurring any costs at all. If you do decide to keep your Prime membership, you’ll get next-day (or sometimes same day) shipping on items handled by Amazon, free Kindle books, movie and boxset streaming via Prime Video, unlimited photo back-up, and more.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed