Fortnite Cosmic Summer: Pack for the Beach with New Rewards and More

There may be a giant mothership in the sky, but don’t let that stop you from having fun in the sun. The Fortnite Cosmic Summer event starts now!

From now until July 5, 2021, at 11:59 PM ET, the Alien enthusiasts’ excitement is escalating to a full-on welcome party. In this extraterrestrial celebration, enjoy fan-favorite Creative limited time modes (LTMs), unlock summer-themed rewards, and put on your best beach attire with new and returning outfits. Also, Abductors have recently made their first visit to the Island…

[embedded content]

Creative LTMs, Quests, and Searshore Rewards

The popular Creative LTMs returning for Cosmic Summer are Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 – Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights – Air Royale, and The Pit – FFA. In these particular LTMs (or simply the islands themselves), you can complete quests to unlock rewards fit for any beach party. Unlock the popsicle Brain Freeze Back Bling then each of its flavors, the surfboard Cloud Llama Board Glider then its range of designs, and much more!

Want more rewards? For completing two Cosmic Summer Quests, players will unlock the Believer Beach Loading Screen, a portrayal of the passionate POI. For completing six, players will unlock the Icy Pop Wrap, giving your gear the look of a colorful cold treat. And for completing twelve, players will unlock the Lil’ Treat Emote, great for bringing the sweetness yourself!

All the LTMs (and their quests) will become available sequentially over the course of Cosmic Summer, and they’ll stay available until the end of the event.

Summer Islands: Catch Some Rays in Creative

Remember our Creative Summer Callout? The results are in! All the Islands featured in the Welcome Hub during Cosmic Summer come from the callout submissions. Extend your summer fun into Creative mode as you play games inspired by the season.

Lay Out with New and Returning Outfits

New outfits and bundles will make their debut during Cosmic Summer, bringing beach-ready takes on classic island stars. Get some fresh air with Midsummer Midas, show off your beach bodyguard with Beach Brutus, surface up some summer fun with Scuba Crystal, and combine R&R with R&D with Beach Jules.

Returning summer outfits will be joining the party as well, like Summer Drift and Unpeely.

Like the visitors who don’t even come from this planet, you’re invited to this party no matter which Hemisphere you’re in!