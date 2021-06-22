Fortnite update 17.10 patch notes, server downtime, Mothership, Cosmic Summer event, MORE

Fortnite fans are counting down to the release of the first major update of Season 7.
Fortnite update 17.10 has been given a June 22 release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch.
As a major update, version 17.10 will launch alongside a period of server downtime, which starts at 8.30pm BST UK time. The update will be available to download once the servers go fully offline at 9am BST.
There’s no word on how long the server downtime will last, but the servers typically come back online at around 11am.
In terms of patch notes, Epic Games will use the update to lay the foundation for the Cosmic Summer event, which includes new items, new challenges and more.
Likewise, fans will seemingly be able to enter the Mothership as part of a new gameplay update. Arena Hype Points will also be reset, as the competitive pre-season comes to an end.
The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter: “A new surprise descends. A way inside the Mothership? Fortnite v17.10 is scheduled for release on June 22. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 03:30 AM ET (07:30 UTC).
“As a reminder, marking the end of the competitive pre-season, Arena Hype Points will be reset with the release of v17.10.”
The remaining patch notes and bug fixes can be seen below.
Fortnite update 17.10 patch notes…
General issues:
• Item Shop update notice not clearing
– The Item Shop update notice does not clear after visiting the Item Shop.
Battle Royale issues:
• Taking damage through cars while in motion
– Players may sometimes be damaged through their car’s exterior while in motion.
• Ability to change loot pools in Battle Lab temporarily disabled
– The ability to change loot pools in Battle Lab has been temporarily disabled as we address an issue.
• Character Collection Book incompletable due to missing entries
– Players may be unable to complete the entirety of their Collection Book due to incomplete entries for Doctor Slone and Bunker Jonesy. These Characters are still interactable and their entries will be completed in a future update.
• Saucers may become inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on it.
– The Saucer vehicle may become undriveable and inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on top of it.
• Bunnywolf and Llion Sets temporarily disabled.
– Due to an issue with the Bunnywolf and Llion Outfits and their respective Back Blings, we’re temporarily disabling these items from being equipped in the Locker
• One-handed Pickaxes continue to perform extra swings
– We’re aware of an issue that is causing One-handed pickaxes continue to perform extra swings.
Creative top issues:
• Rounds not reporting correct placements
– We’re aware of an issue where games with multiple rounds will not properly show a player’s placement correctly round-by-round.
• Hud Controller Device join in progress
– We’re investigating an issue that is causing the Hud Controller device to appear as default when using join in progress.
• Images are cut off in the Discover tab
– We’re aware of an issue that is causing images in the Discovery tab to appear cut off.
• Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island
– We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of the Island.
Mobile top issues:
• No indicator on mobile/Nintendo Switch for the Saucer boost cooldown and charges
– We’re investigating an issue that is causing the boost cooldown and charges to not display on Saucers.
• Nintendo Switch players unable to gift cosmetics, Bundles, or Battle Pass on controller
– Players on Nintendo Switch are unable to gift content to their friends due to a controller issue.
