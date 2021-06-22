Here’s How New Yorkers Feel About Ranked-Choice Voting

David Anziska, 42, a lawyer in Crown Heights in Brooklyn, said he wanted Ms. Garcia to win. But to increase the chances that she plays a major role in city government even if she loses, he chose Mr. Yang for his second slot because Mr. Yang has said that he would appoint her deputy mayor. (Mr. Anziska did this before the two candidates teamed up on Saturday.)

“She’s by far the most qualified. We need a mayor who knows how the city actually runs,” he said.

Still others went in with an “anyone-but-(insert name)” strategy. Louise Lauren, 29, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant and works in the solar power industry, chose Ms. Wiley first, then four other candidates, the name of her fifth choice escaping her moments later — but she knew who it was not.

“I wanted to make sure that someone I didn’t want, such as Yang, didn’t make it in the top five,” she said.

The system was not without its hiccups. During early voting, voters who accidentally marked more than one first choice were escorted to a desk where workers deleted that ballot and replaced it with a new one. In Staten Island, City Council candidate Kelvin Richards visited a polling place on Wednesday and heard confusion firsthand.

“I had a person who said she voted for me five times,” he said.

New ballots aside, the race is a reminder of how the election of a mayor is so much more deeply personal than, say, a governor, or even a president.

In Bedford-Stuyvesant, Mr. Beamon, a maintenance worker at the Princeton Club of New York, remembered the mayor from his childhood, John Lindsay, because “my mom and dad were crazy about him.”

Author: Michael Wilson

This post originally appeared on NYT > Top Stories