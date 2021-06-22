How to watch: Texas baseball hopes to avoid elimination vs. Tennessee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is now staring down the prospect of elimination as they head into game two of the College World Series.

The Longhorns offense was severely lacking in game one, falling to Mississippi State 2-1 in the double elimination CWS. Texas batters struck out 21 times, with Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar leading the way with 15 strikeouts.

As frustrating as Sunday was for Texas, they were quick to turn the page once they left the field at TD Ameritrade Park.

“We can feel sorry for ourselves or we can get to work. I know that’s what they’re going to do is put the work in,” head coach David Pierce said. “They got a lot of pride, I mean they’re young most of them but they’re tough as nails and they got a lot of pride, but still Tuesday, there’s no guarantees in this game. So, it’s our job just getting ready to play and get back here and compete.”

Texas will face Tennessee, another team who had their struggles at the plate in their opening game. The Volunteers were shut out by the University of Virginia 6-0.

Junior Tristan Stevens will get the start on the mound for Texas, he is their winningest pitcher with an 11-5 record in 2021.

Texas is hoping to erase the ghosts of 2018 past, that year, they were eliminated after two straight losses in their last trip to the College World Series.

If Texas is going to make it to the championship series, they will have to win four straight games.

Where to watch

No. 3 Tennessee vs No. 2 Texas

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Where: TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)

Broadcast:

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Author: Jonathan Thomas

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin