Jason Manford admits he 'went absolutely nuts' at daughter over remark about their cleaner

Comedian Jason Manford, 40, has candidly opened up on his worst moment as a parent to his six children. The star revealed that he has a “brilliant” cleaner who has been working with his family “for years”.

However, Jason was left furious when his daughter began to take advantage of their cleaner’s hard work around the house rather than taking on chores herself.

Speaking about the moment on Dave Berry’s Dadpod podcast, Jason said: “This is something I would never usually admit to, but we’ve got a cleaner, you know, comes in and cleans the house, and she’s brilliant.

“We’ve had her for years, and this was probably the worst moment of my parenting career.

“So, Suzanne comes in all the time… And my daughter had not tidied her bedroom and I come upstairs, she’s about seven at the time, and I said, ‘what’s going on? Why’s your bedroom such a mess?’

