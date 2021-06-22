Life after death: Woman believes she saw the 'face of Jesus' in out of body experience

Life after death researchers have shared the incredible account of a woman who only introduced herself as Maria. According to the woman’s account, she has been suffering from sleep apnea for many years, which she believes ultimately led to her encounter with the Christian Messiah. Sleep apnea is a terrifying condition that causes people to stop breathing when they sleep, sometimes even leading to their death.

In Maria’s case, she told the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) she was sleeping alongside her partner when her spirit left her body.

She described being suddenly “awake” but floating in above her partner and herself.

A warm light then flooded her eyes and surrounded her on all sides.

And though she does not remember moving her legs Maria found herself moving forwards, floating in the air.

READ MORE: Life after death: Man believes he was in ‘presence of the creator’