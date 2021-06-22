LIVE: 3rd teenage suspect identified in connection with 6th Street mass shooting in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third suspect has been has identified in connection with the June 12 mass shooting on Sixth Street in Austin that killed one man and injured 14 others.

Austin Police Department reports 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White has been charged with murder — his bond has been set at $ 1 million. Police say White is responsible for the murder of the victim: 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin.

Travis County District Attorney’s Office will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m., where several officials are will speak, including Travis County DA Jose Garza and Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

The DA’s office says the updates are regarding “the investigation and prosecution” in the case.

Jeremiah Tabb, 17, was arrested at a high school in Killeen on June 14 and was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An argument between two groups of teens escalated into gunfire, and police say Tabb was the one of people who fired shots. A 15-year-old was also in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say Tabb was part of one of the groups and the 15-year-old was part of the other. On Tuesday, however, police say they’re dropping charges against both.

Meanwhile, police say White is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

One other victim remains in critical condition as of last update.

Author: Billy Gates

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin